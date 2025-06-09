Kushinagar (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) The body of a 30-year-old married man was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the Noniya Patti village under the Taryasujan police station limits.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The deceased has been identified as Bullet Chauhan, police said.

According to the police, the incident came to light around noon on Monday when villagers spotted the body hanging from a sheesham (Indian rosewood) tree and immediately informed Bahadurpur police outpost and the Taryasujan police station. A police team soon reached the spot and brought the body down.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 09, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Taryasujan Station House Officer (SHO) Dhirendra Rai said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination after completing the necessary legal procedures. Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)