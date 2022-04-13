New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) MediSage, a platform for healthcare practitioners, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 7 million (over Rs 50 crore) in its first round of institutional funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

The round also saw the participation from other healthcare investors, including Rahul Mukim, Director of Carlyle Group, TP Devarajan, Managing Director of Invascent Advisory Services, Vijay Datt Founder, Promoter and CEO of Citadel Management Consulting, and Siddharth Sikchi, Founder and Director at Clean Sciences and Technology, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Tomorrow, The Universe’s Star, Black – 5 Kdrama Grim Reapers We Love Heart And ‘Soul’.

The fund will be used to strengthen the product and expand the team, it added.

MediSage provides a platform to doctors and other healthcare practitioners to discuss and share medical information through virtual communities, including those created by global subject matter experts, medical associations, drug and device companies and medical universities, the company said.

Also Read | Oppo A57 5G With Android 12 OS Debuts in China; Check Price, Features & Specifications Here.

"Medical information is changing rapidly driven by changing disease patterns, newer diagnostic tools and new research on drugs," MediSage Managing Director and Founder Bhagwat Dhingra, said.

"Our aim is to reach the last-mile doctor and drive evidence-based practice," Dhingra added.

The company said healthcare practitioners from over 145 countries are accessing its platform at present with over 1,500 global and Indian experts have already signed up to share their clinical expertise.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)