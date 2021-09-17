New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Edtech startup Mindler on Friday said it has raised Rs 10.75 crore in a funding round led by Ecosystem Ventures.

Investment firms Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), nVentures Singapore and Chennai Angels also participated in the pre-series A funding round.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A73 To Reportedly Come With 108MP Camera & OIS Support.

The firm plans to utilise the fund to augment its team, geographical expansion and institutional partnerships and alliances.

"We are excited to have closed our pre-series A round and extend gratitude to our investors for their support and belief in our vision and work.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Support Page Reportedly Goes Live, To Be Launched Soon.

"Despite many challenges, the last 15 months have been phenomenal for us. It has been a landmark year for Mindler especially in terms of collaborations and we are geared towards increasing the same in the next few quarters," Mindler founder and CEO Prateek Bhargava said in a statement.

Taxmann Group and CIIE IIM Ahmedabad have also invested in the edtech startup earlier.

With the fresh fundraise, Mindler plans to further strengthen its platform with the objective of shaping the entire career guidance ecosystem, the statement said.

"Mindler now has investors from the US, Singapore, the Middle East and India hence strengthening the company's effort to expand globally. With this new round of funding, Mindler not only plans to grow 10 times within the next calendar year but also aims to make some strategic collaborations," it said.

The company further plans to accelerate the growth of its alumni pool of over 20,000 certified career coaches across the globe, the statement said.

"With 1.2 crore students completing 12th every year, this is a massive problem with no organized player. Mindler is using AI algorithms, psychometric testing and an army of certified counsellors to provide timely guidance to students. With a great team, we believe that Mindler is set to become India's largest venture providing a complete ecosystem to students," Ecosystem Ventures co-founder Abhishek Sanghvi said. PTI PRS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)