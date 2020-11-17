Dhanbad, Nov 17 (PTI) Bike-borne gunmen shot and injured a recovery agent of a private bank and looted Rs 80,000 in cash from him in Dhanbad district of Jhargram on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Bhuli Azad Nagar area near here when the recovery agent, identified as Raja Kumar Singh, was returning on a motorbike after collecting money from self-help groups.

Two miscreants, who were wearing facemasks, were apparently waiting for Singh. They intercepted him and tried to snatch a bag containing the money. As the recovery agent resisted their attempt, they shot him in the thigh, police said.

After he fell on the ground, the gunmen fled with the bag and his motorbike.

Singh, a resident of Jharia in the district, was hospitalised.

Additional Superintendent of Police (law and order) Manoj Swargiyar visited the spot and said the culprits will be arrested soon.

