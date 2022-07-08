New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) State-owned mining and metals firm MMTC on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 118.38 crore for the fourth quarter ended March against a loss of Rs 597.17 crore in the year-ago period.

During the January-March quarter, its total income stood at Rs 2,260.81 crore compared to Rs 9,314.17 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

However, its total expenses also reduced significantly to Rs 1,801.71 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 9,394.64 crore, as per the BSE filing.

For the full financial year ended March, MMTC posted a loss of Rs 262.38 crore against a loss of Rs 789.28 crore in the previous fiscal.

