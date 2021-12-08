New Delhi, December 8: The mobile industry will play a "vital" role in India's vision to be a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, of which USD 1 trillion will be the contribution from the digital economy, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Wednesday. Speaking at India Mobile Congress event, Birla asserted that a robust industry is necessary to invest and accelerate the achievement of Digital India vision.

The government has taken critical policy interventions over last few months, he noted and added that further steps in ease of doing business and support from the banking sector will "significantly enhance" the sector's strength and ensure that India remains at the cutting edge of global technology trends. India Mobile Congress 2021: Mukesh Ambani Says India Must Complete Migration From 2G to 4G and 5G.

"Going forward, I believe that the mobile industry will be vital in achieving India's vision to be a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025, of which USD 1 trillion will be the contribution from the digital economy," Birla said.

