New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) A mobile pick-pocket was arrested at Delhi's Sarai Rohilla railway station, police said on Thursday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (railways) KPS Malhotra, a complaint of mobile theft of ITBP Havaldar T Samuel was received. He had alleged that his phone was stolen by someone while he was boarding Hisar Express Special from the railway station Wednesday.

Also Read | AP TET Exam 2024: Registration for Teacher Eligibility Test February Examination Begins at aptet.apcfss.in, Know Steps To Apply.

A team was formed and it was found that several incidents of mobile thefts were reported from the railway station, the officer said.

Constables Surjeet and Pritam went to the ticket counter in plain clothes where Surjeet deliberately put his phone in the back pocket of his trousers and stood in the queue to buy tickets, another police officer said.

Also Read | CTET Exam 2024: Provisional Answer Key and OMR Answer Sheets of Central Teacher Eligibility Test January Examination Released at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Check.

At least five minutes later, a person came near the ticket counter and pick-pocketed Surjeet's phone, the officer said.

The accused, identified as Shadab, a resident of Delhi's Anand Parbat, was immediately arrested. During his search, Samuel's mobile was also recovered from his possession, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)