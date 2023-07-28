New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Motherson Sumi Wiring India on Friday said its net profit declined by 2 per cent to Rs 123 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 126 crore for the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Also Read | World’s Hottest Month: July 2023 Set To Be Warmest Month on Record, Say Scientists.

The total income, however, increased to Rs 1,859 crore compared to Rs 1,671 crore in the year-ago period, Motherson Sumi Wiring India said in a regulatory filing.

"The company continues to deliver good and consistent performance. The additional capacities, which were created over the past few quarters, have started to contribute towards revenue growth," Motherson Sumi Wiring India Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said.

Also Read | IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Out at ibps.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Office Assistant Call Letters.

Operational improvements continue to support the performance despite inflationary headwinds and supply chain issues at the customer's end, he added.

"With cost reduction initiatives in place coupled with the continued support of the customers, we believe that we will continue to deliver value to our stakeholders in the upcoming quarters as well," Sehgal said.

Shares of the company ended 2.19 per cent down at Rs 58.89 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)