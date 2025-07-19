Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board organised a roadshow here on Friday to strengthen tourism cooperation with Rajasthan and attract more visitors ahead of the travel mart in October.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Additional Managing Director Bidisha Mukherjee said the state offers a rich blend of culture, heritage, nature and hospitality.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 Into Their Bank Accounts on This Date, Know Steps To Check Your Name in Beneficiary List.

"Tourism for us is not just sightseeing but an experience. From cuisine and folk traditions to rural life, our aim is to promote experiential, sustainable and community-centric tourism," she said.

The roadshow brought together tour operators, hoteliers and tourism stakeholders from both states to explore collaboration and investment opportunities.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

A presentation showcased Madhya Pradesh's cultural, historical and religious tourism offerings, including Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Chitrakoot, Maihar and Amarkantak.

The state is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites -- the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, Bhimbetka rock shelters and the Sanchi Stupa -- and 15 tentative sites, Mukherjee said.

She added that several tourism festivals will be held in the coming months, including the Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat in Mandsaur from September 12, the Kuno Forest Retreat in Sheopur from October 5 and the Chanderi Eco Retreat from October 25.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)