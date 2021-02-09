Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Gold loan financier Muthoot Finance Ltd (MFIN) on Tuesday reported a 22 per cent jump in standalone profit after tax at Rs 991.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 815.2 crore in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, its profit after tax rose to Rs 1,006.7 crore from Rs 861 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income grew 20 per cent to Rs 2,777 crore from Rs 2,321 crore earlier.

"The growth during the quarter was very good. Our standalone loan assets... has crossed the landmark of Rs 50,000 crore. Our active customers presently having a loan account also crossed the landmark of 50 lakh customers," the company's Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot said.

During the quarter, gold loan assets increased by Rs 3,389 crore to Rs 49,622 crore.

Muthoot said the company achieved a growth of 22 per cent in gold loan portfolio during the first nine months of the current year.

It is likely to end the year with at least 25 per cent growth as against the previous year's figure of 22 per cent.

Its gross NPA or stage 3 assets improved to 1.30 per cent from 2.54 per cent in the same quarter of FY20. Expected credit losses (ECL) provision (as a percentage of gross loan assets) stood at 1.23 per cent during the quarter.

Capital adequacy ratio was 26.38 per cent as against 26.51 per cent last year.

Incremental cost of borrowing stood at 8.45 per cent as of December-end.

In the nine months ended December, the non-banking finance company's consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) grew 28 per cent to Rs 55,800 crore as against Rs 43,436 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Muthoot said disbursements during the October-December period were focused on new customer additions, fresh loans to active and inactive customers and top-up loans to existing customers.

"We disbursed fresh loans to 3.88 lakh new customers amounting to Rs 2,976 crore and to 4.38 lakh inactive customers amounting to Rs 2,960 crore," he said.

The company's subsidiaries such as Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd (MHIL), Belstar Microfinance Ltd (BML) and Muthoot Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd, among others, followed a cautious approach towards lending.

Non-gold loan portfolio in subsidiaries constituted 10 per cent of consolidated loan portfolio.

MFIN's scrip closed at Rs 1186 apiece, up 0.9 per cent on BSE on Tuesday.

