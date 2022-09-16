Nagpur, Sep 16 (PTI) A man was stabbed to death allegedly by five persons in Seminary Hills area of Nagpur on Friday, a police official said.

Also Read | Lee Min-ho, Park Shin-Hye, Song Joong-ki – 5 Times Kdrama Actors Went Viral For Speaking In Foreign Languages.

Harsh Dange (22) and his friend Aniket Kasar were standing near a tea-stall when a fight broke out between them and one Dipanshu Pandit (19), he said.

Also Read | Equity Investors Get Poorer by Over Rs 6.18 Lakh Crore As Sensex Plunges 1,093 Points.

"Pandit and four of his friends stabbed to death Dange. Kasar is critical. Efforts are on to nab the five," the Gittikhadan police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)