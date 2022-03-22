Nashik, Mar 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,75,992 on Tuesday with the addition of five cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

Also Read | Sony PS5 Restock in India: Gaming Console To Be Available for Pre-Booking on March 24, 2022.

So far, 4,67,024 people have been discharged post recovery, including two during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 69, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)