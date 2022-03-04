New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Digital gaming and sports firm Nazara Technologies will acquire a 33 per cent stake in Datawrkz Business Solutions, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

In addition to this, the board of Nazara Technologies has approved investment of up to Rs 30 crore in its subsidiary Next Wave Multimedia.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Pro Now Available for Sale via Flipkart.

The board has approved issuance of around 1.1 lakh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 2,260 apiece aggregating to about Rs 24.99 crore for acquiring 22,499 equity shares of Datawrkz Business on preferential basis, Nazara Technologies said.

"Post completion of this acquisition, the company will hold a 33 per cent equity stake on a fully diluted basis in Datawrkz Business Solutions Private Limited," the filing said.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Engineering Executive Trainee Posts at ntpc.co.in; Check Details Here.

The Nazara Technologies board has also doubled the loan or investment limit of the company in any entity to Rs 1,000 crore from Rs 550 crore earlier.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)