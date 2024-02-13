New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd on Tuesday reported a 59 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 113.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 71.49 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 2,471.51 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2,191.24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the April-December period of this fiscal, the company's net profit increased to Rs 272.88 crore from Rs 164.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income rose to Rs 6,566.41 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal against Rs 6,118.38 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

NBCC is mainly into Project Management Consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses.

