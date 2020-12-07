New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) State-owned construction firm National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) on Monday said it has bagged contract worth Rs 325 crore last month.

NBCC (India) Ltd has "secured the total business of Rs 324.81 crore in the month of November, 2020," the company said in a BSE filing.

The company is mainly into project management consultancy and real estate businesses. It has acquired Jaypee Infratech through insolvency process.

