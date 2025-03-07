New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday attached seven shop-cum-flat properties in the upscale Khan Market over non-payment of property tax.

A senior NDMC official stated, "We have attached seven shop-cum-flat properties in Khan Market and after attaching the properties, the civic body has given a notice of five days to the owner to pay the due property tax."

According to the official, the outstanding dues for these properties run into crores, and the owners had failed to make payments despite multiple notices in the past.

In addition to the seven properties in Khan Market, the NDMC has also partially attached a builder's property on Bhai Veer Singh Marg within its jurisdiction.

With this, the civic body has attached a total of 21 properties in the last few days as part of its intensified tax recovery efforts.

On Thursday, the NDMC issued show-cause notices to 380 property tax defaulters, warning of strict measures, including property attachment and account freezing, if dues were not paid. The civic body has identified 3,200 taxpayers who have defaulted for three consecutive years.

"Under NDMC regulations, a 30-day show-cause notice is issued to 380 defaulters, followed by additional reminders. If there is no response or payment, the Council may take action, including property attachment, sealing, or account freezing," the NDMC statement said.

The NDMC, which oversees around 15,600 properties, has set a property tax collection target of Rs 1,150 crore for the current financial year. As of mid-February, Rs 807 crore had been collected.

To facilitate taxpayers, the NDMC announced that its tax collection centre at Palika Kendra and three counters in Gole Market, RK Puram, and Sansad Marg will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays in March (except gazetted holidays) beyond regular working days.

Meanwhile, the NDMC has already attached 13 properties in Connaught Place and sealed several shops and restaurants over the last few days due to non-payment of property taxes.

However, the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has raised concerns over what it calls excessive tax demands and business closures. It has urged the civic body to streamline tax collection and ensure ease of doing business.

