New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) In a push towards urban greening and environmental sustainability, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Sunday organised a large-scale tree plantation drive at Sardar Patel Marg under the national campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.

The initiative, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to action, was led by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, an official NDMC statement said.

Also Read | Chennai Power Cut on July 15: Several Parts of Tamil Nadu Capital To Face 5-Hour Outage for Maintenance Work, Check Full List of Affected Areas.

During the event, LG Saxena planted an Amaltas (Cassia fistula) sapling, symbolising ecological hope and renewal. He was joined by NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, who together planted a Pride of India (Lagerstroemia speciosa) tree.

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal planted a vibrant Gulmohar (Delonix regia), reinforcing the council's commitment to expanding green cover in the national capital.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 13, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Chahal highlighted NDMC's “Gap Filling Campaign”, launched on July 1, which aims to plant mature trees and eliminate barren or patchy stretches along 80 roads, intersections, and roundabouts.

The initiative focuses on creating immediate visual and ecological impact, especially during the monsoon season.

He further informed that, under the guidance of the LG, over 12,000 flowering trees and shrubs, including Queen's Crepe Myrtle, Rosy Trumpet Tree, and Bougainvillea, are being planted along Sardar Patel Marg.

The effort aligns with NDMC's long-term goals under Viksit Bharat @2047, aiming to enhance biodiversity, reduce air pollution, and promote a greener, healthier, and more climate-resilient national capital.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)