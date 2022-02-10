New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Shares of media firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Thursday rallied 20 per cent hit the upper circuit limit after posting a 31.64 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2021.

On BSE, the scrip was locked in upper circuit limit of Rs 140.7.

Similarly, it traded at the upper price band of Rs 140.85 on NSE.

In terms of volume, over 85,000 scrips were traded on BSE and NSE.

The media firm on Wednesday reported a 31.64 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 29.87 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.69 crore during the October-December quarter a year-ago, said NDTV in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 9.94 per cent to Rs 116.36 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 105.83 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

