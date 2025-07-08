Sambhal (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) The case regarding the alleged unauthorized construction of a house by Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Ziaur Rahman Barq, has been listed for hearing on July 15 after he failed to submit a revised building plan in the SDM court despite repeated notices, officials said here on Tuesday.

Barq is accused of constructing a house in Deepa Sarai neighbourhood without getting a map approved by the competent authority.

On December 5, a notice was issued to Barq by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Sambhal. He was granted multiple opportunities to present the map, with the latest deadline set for July 8.

However, even on Tuesday, no map was submitted on behalf of the MP. Taking note of this, the SDM has now granted a fresh date of July 15 for compliance, a senior officer said.

SDM Vikas Chandra, responding to media queries, said, "Barq is facing proceedings under relevant provisions of the law. The previous hearing took place on June 26, and the MP was directed to submit a revised map by July 8. The discrepancies in the earlier submission were communicated to him in detail."

Barq has claimed that he did not receive a copy of the objections, which the SDM termed as unsatisfactory. As a result, a penalty of Rs 1,000 was imposed on him for non-compliance, the SDM said.

The matter will now be heard on July 15, 2025, SDM Chandra added.

