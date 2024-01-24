New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Development Authority and the Saket subdivisional magistrate to take "joint action" for reviving a south Delhi park.

The tribunal was hearing a petition alleging that a park or Delhi Development Authority (DDA) ground in south Delhi was encroached upon by the building of 'jhuggis (temporary hutments)' and polluted by garbage dumping and dairy farming.

Last February, the tribunal directed the authorities concerned to clear the land, fence it and ensure afforestation measures through the Forest department. It also formed a panel that submitted its inspection report in July.

In an order passed on Tuesday, a bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel noted the submissions of the Saket subdivisional magistrate.

The Saket subdivisional magistrate said, "The DDA is required to take action for clearing the garbage dumping and to ensure that no dairy activity or keeping of buffaloes and cows is done on that land."

The tribunal directed the Saket subdivisional magistrate and the DDA to take "joint action" and ensure compliance with its earlier order.

"Let the fresh action taken report be submitted by the Saket subdivisional magistrate and the DDA within three months," it said.

