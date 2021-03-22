New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has deployed 550 ambulances at toll plazas to ensure the medical treatment to accident victims, Parliament was informed on Monday.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 provides for a scheme for the cashless treatment of victims of the accident during the golden hour.

"The National Highways Authority of India has ... deployed 550 ambulances at toll plazas on the completed corridor of National Highways," Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Out of 550 ambulances, 171 ambulances have been upgraded to basic life support, he said.

