Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Rubber chemicals manufacturer NOCIL on Friday reported a 33.52 per cent growth in consolidated profit-after-tax at Rs 29.79 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company's profit-after-tax stood at Rs 22.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, NOCIL said in an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review witnessed a 41.64 per cent growth at Rs 388.91 crore as compared to Rs 274.57 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 229.20 apiece, down 1.67 per cent on BSE.

