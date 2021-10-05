Itanagar, Oct 5 (PTI) A militant of the Khaplang faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) has surrendered in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The NSCN(K) cadre was identified as self-styled second lieutenant Langnye Sumpa (38) of Kheti village.

The militant surrendered before Tirap DC, district police personnel, and Assam Rifles on Monday, Tirap deputy commissioner Taro Mize said.

Sumpa had joined the outfit in 2004.

The surrenderee is liable to be dealt as per law if he is found indulging in illegal or anti-national activities, Mize added.

