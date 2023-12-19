New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) NTPC Group on Tuesday said it has produced 300 Billion Units (BU) of power so far this fiscal.

It is the fastest ever 300 BU generation, NTPC said in a statement.

The milestone was achieved in just 262 days on December 18, which is 18 days early as compared to the previous financial year, it said.

In 2022-23, the group had crossed 300 BU generation on January 5, 2023, it said.

NTPC Ltd, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country.

