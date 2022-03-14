Puducherry, Mar 14 (PTI) At a time when officials in government circles put their children in private schools with the notion their future would be bright, an official in the Puducherry administration decided to put his son in a government-run institution.

Also Read | iQOO Z6 5G India Launch Set for March 16, 2022; Teased on Amazon.

Also Read | Google Stadia To Get Six New Games Soon: Report.

Director of School Education P T Rudra Goud became the talk of the town on Monday for admitting his son in UKG in a government middle school. He told PTI that there was no specific reason for his decision to get his son Ashu Ghosh educated in a government school.

The school adopts the CBSE syllabus and offers English medium in keeping with the decision of the administration that all schools up to class-V adopt the CBSE pattern of education. Goud said he had studied in Telugu medium up to class-VII and later switched to English medium.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)