Greater Noida, Jan 12 (PTI) Automobile company Omega Seiki Mobility plans to commercially roll out the air-conditioned three-wheeler Kraze by June this year, a top company official said on Thursday.

The company at Auto Expo 2023 unveiled a range of commercial electric vehicles -- 1-ton truck 'M1KA 1.0' and IoT Integrated, four-door with cosmic roof electric passenger vehicle 'MUSE'.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Will Central Government Employees Get Pending 18-Month DA Arrears After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

OSM founder and Chairman Uday Narang said that the company plans to commercially roll out an EV truck by April and both EV three-wheelers by June.

He said the M1KA truck has been priced at Rs 15 Lakh, OSM MUSE launched at an introductory price of Rs 4 Lakh and OSM KRAZE will be launched at an introductory price of Rs 4.20 lakh.

Also Read | Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2023 Quotes & HD Images: Slogans, Photos and Wallpapers To Share Remembering the Indian Freedom Fighter and Former Prime Minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)