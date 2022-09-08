Agartala, Sep 8 (PTI) The ONGC Tripura Power Corporation Ltd (OTPC) has planned to establish one more 360 MW power unit at its Palatana plant in Tripura's Gomati district, a top company official said on Thursday.

Currently, the OTPC, one of the subsidiary companies of ONGC is successfully running two power generation units with a combined capacity of 726 MW. Seven Northeastern states are receiving power from the OTPC's Palatana plant.

"We have a plan to add one more power generation unit at Palatana plant with an installed capacity of 360 MW power. The OTPC has already secured environmental clearance for the proposed unit and required land", OTPC Managing Director (MD), Sanil C Namboodiripad told PTI on Friday.

Namboodiripad was here to join the inaugural programme of North Eastern Badminton Championship.

He said there is no dearth of water and fund for commissioning a third power generation unit at Palatana but gas remains an issue for the OTPC. "We are in talks with ONGC and GAIL to ensure supply of natural gas, the main fuel for running the power plant", he said.

Namboodiripad also laid stress on supply of gas at 'competitive price' to make the proposed plant financially viable. "At present per unit cost of power generated in Palatana plant stands at Rs 3.50. We will surely push the third unit if OTPC gets gas at competitive price and is able to produce power at a cost of Rs 3.50/4.00", he said.

OTPC is also in talks with the state government for enhancement of old power plants and new power units, he said, adding no final decision in this regard has been taken yet.

