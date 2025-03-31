New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Nearly 62 per cent of broadband/fibre/DSL users surveyed have cited problems with their connection, according to a report by LocalCircles, which positions itself as community social media platform.

According to the latest survey, 51 per cent of respondents said on upon raising a connectivity-related complaint, it takes the service provider more than 24 hours to resolve.

Also Read | What Is NITI NCAER States Economic Forum Portal To Be Launched by Nirmala Sitharaman on April 1?.

About "62 per cent fiber/broadband/dsl/fixed line users struggle with either connection disruption issues or lower speed received than promised/paying for," the survey said.

The question about what issues were faced by users on their fiber/ broadband/ dsl/ fixed line connection for the internet at home got 29,701 responses with 32 per cent stating that they face "frequent disruptions".

Also Read | Bank Holidays in April 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 10 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

About 30 per cent rued that speed received was lower than they we are paying for, while 3 per cent of respondents believed that their router was being used by someone else since random websites opened up when trying to access internet; and an equal number flagged "other issues".

In addition, 29 per cent of respondents clarified that they "do not face any issues" while 3 per cent of respondents did not offer a clear answer, it said.

To another question on average timelines for resolution of complaints that are raised, nearly 51 per cent fiber/broadband/dsl/fixed line users said it takes service provider more than 24 hours to fix the issues.

"Out of 29,240 consumers who responded to the question, 7 per cent stated '7 plus days'; 4 per cent of respondents stated '4-7 days'; 35 per cent stated '1-3 days'; 43 per cent of respondents stated that the issue is resolved 'within 24 hours'," the survey said.

Two per cent of respondents, however, stated that the operator "never resolve it" and 1 per cent of respondents did not give a clear answer. About 5 per cent of respondents stated that they "haven't had any complaints in the last 1 year".

LocalCircles and other social media platforms like X are full of complaints about delayed resolution by operators, it said.

About 66 per cent of consumers surveyed said they are willing to switch to an alternate provider for better quality, service or price, the survey further claimed.

LocalCircles said the survey received over 140,000 responses from fixed line internet users in 333 districts of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)