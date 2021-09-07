New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Automobile dealers' body FADA on Tuesday said retail sales of passenger vehicles (PV) in August increased by 39 per cent year-on-year to 2,53,363 units.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), PV sales stood at 1,82,651 units in August 2020.

Two-wheeler sales rose 7 per cent to 9,76,051 units last month, compared to 9,15,126 units in the year-ago period.

Commercial vehicle sales surged 98 per cent to 53,150 units last month against 26,851 units in August last year.

Three-wheeler sales saw a rise of 80 per cent to 30,410 units last month from 16,923 units in the year-ago period.

The total sales across categories increased by 14 per cent to 13,84,711 units in August as against 12,09,550 units in the same month last year.

