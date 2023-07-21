New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Fintech firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday reported the narrowing of loss to Rs 358.4 crore in the April-June quarter of this fiscal.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 645.4 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue from operations of the company increased by 39.4 per cent to Rs 2,341.6 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,679.6 crore in June 2022 quarter.

