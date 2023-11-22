Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A PhD scholar of AIIMS-New Delhi was arrested on Wednesday from the Hauz Khas area of the national capital on the charge of raping a woman by giving her sedatives, impregnating her and then terminating her pregnancy, police said here.

The woman, in her complaint filed at the Kavi Nagar police station, claimed that she got in touch with the accused through a matrimonial site and they were supposed to get married.

However, the accused and his family members started demanding Rs 25 lakh in cash and an SUV. When their demands were not met, they postponed the wedding date on the pretext of examination, the complainant told the police.

After this, the accused and his brother-in-law reached the woman's residence in Ghaziabad and raped her after serving a cold drink laced with sedatives. They also recorded some objectionable videos of the woman, Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastav said.

The woman claimed the accused had threatened to make the video viral on social media and forced her into physical relations. When she became pregnant he got the pregnancy terminated and refused to marry her, the police official said.

The ACP said the accused was arrested from his residence in Delhi's Hauz Khas on Wednesday. An FIR has been lodged against him and 11 others at Kavinagar police station on November 2, he said, adding the rest of the accused would be nabbed soon.

