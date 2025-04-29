Chennai, Apr 29 (PTI) Piramal Alternatives on Tuesday announced an investment of Rs 160 crore in city-based Saimirra Innopharm Private Ltd.

The investment, made through Piramal Alternatives' India Credit Opportunities Fund II, will support Saimirra's strategic initiatives, including brand acquisitions and expansion of its product portfolio across therapies and markets, a company release said.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in May 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates Before Planning Banking Tasks.

Piramal Alternatives is the fund management division of the Piramal Group.

Saimirra is a key player in both domestic and ROW (Rest of the World) formulations, offering a wide range of products across brands and dosage formats, it said.

Also Read | ATM Withdrawal Free Limit, Fees: ATM Transaction Fee Set To Rise As New RBI Rules Come Into Effect From May 1, Check Revised Limits and Charges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)