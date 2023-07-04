New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday announced the launch of UPI 123PAY, an IVR-based UPI solution.

This offering aligns with the Digital Payment Vision 2025, propelling the nation towards a cashless and cardless society, PNB said in a statement.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 in India: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall for South Gujarat, Saurashtra From July 6.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionised the way transactions are conducted in India, providing customers with a seamless, secure, and real-time payment experience, it said.

However, until now, UPI services were primarily accessible through smartphones or Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), reliant on robust internet connectivity, it said.

Also Read | Layoff Season Over? Hiring in India Rises 12% in January-May 2023, Manufacturing Sector Sees 50% Increase in Headcount, Says Report.

This limitation hindered access to UPI for users without smartphones or residing in low internet connectivity zones, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)