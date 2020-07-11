Karimnagar(T'gana), Jul 11 (PTI) A police sub-inspector was injured when an escort vehicle part of a Telangana minister's convoy overturned near here on Saturday.

According to police, the mishap occurred at Saleha Nagar on the outskirts of the town at about 3.10 pm.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Reviews COVID-19 Situation in the Country, Lauds Efforts of Centre, State and Local Authorities in Containing Pandemic in Delhi.

While Sub Inspector Ella Goud sustained injuries, two other police personnel in the vehicle escaped unhurt,they said.

The police vehicle was part of a convoy of Telangana Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy and other ministers, who were returning from Vedira village after attending a programme.

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Good, Assam Singam Pink and Assam Kuil King on July 11, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

The injured police official was shifted to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be safe, they added. PTICOR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)