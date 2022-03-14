New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Infrastructure-construction firm Power Mech Projects has bagged orders worth Rs 2,120 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission programme, a company statement said on Monday.

The company has won the new orders under the Phase-III of the Jal Jeevan Mission covering 2,120 villages in Pratapgarh, Fatehpur and Meerut districts of Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.

Major components of the project include 2,100 tube wells, 2,100 water tanks, and 13,000 km of pipeline network for supply of drinking water to about 50 lakh people.

"We continue to focus on high-speed execution without impairing the project quality and in turn, build a robust order book for sustained value creation," Power Mech Projects Chairman & Managing Director S. Kishore Babu said.

The latest orders come a year after the company was awarded JJM projects in 898 villages of Bulandshahar, Meerut and Etah districts of Uttar Pradesh by State Water and Sanitation Mission, for an initial value of Rs 898 crore under Phase–II of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The major components of the project are about 800 tube wells, 800 water tanks, and 6,000 km of pipeline network for supply of drinking water to about 20 lakh population. This project is scheduled to complete within FY 2022-23.

The order amount, won under a joint venture with Bhate & Raje Construction Company, has increased to Rs 1,800 crore following a detailed survey. Similarly, post the project survey and DPR (Detailed Project Report) preparation works are initiated under Phase-III, the value of new orders may too undergo an appreciation (in a similar fashion as Phase –II).

In 2020, the government had initiated Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual Functional House Tap connections (FHTC) to every rural household by 2024.

The goal of JJM is to provide functional household tap connection to every household with a service level at the rate of 55 litres per capita per day. The total estimated cost of JJM is Rs 3.60 lakh crore.

The fund sharing pattern between the centre and state is 50:50. The 15th Finance Commission grants have assured funding of Rs 15,204 crore for JJM in Uttar Pradesh.

The government had made a budget allocation of Rs 60,000 crore for FY23 for the Jal Jeevan Mission.

