New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Pret A Manger, the UK-based popular freshly made food and organic coffee chain, which has partnered with Reliance Brands, is opening its first shop in India on Friday.

After that, it has plans to open more shops later this year, said a statement.

The inaugural Mumbai shop is spread across 2,567 sq ft offering sandwiches, baguettes, salads, and soups, as well as a variety of organic coffee, tea, shakes and smoothie options.

RBL (Reliance Brands Ltd) MD Darshan Mehta said: "Our partnership with Pret A Manger aims to tap into this curiosity with an offering that we can proudly say - ensures traceability of coffee beans as much as a zero additive approach to food".

Pano Christou, CEO of Pret A Manger, said: "Coming to India has been a goal of ours for a long time, and the opening of our first shop in Mumbai is a landmark moment in our international expansion plans. We're confident that with the support of RBL, the Pret brand will be a hit with consumers in India and a welcome addition to the country's growing food-to-go market".

Started in 1986 in London, Pret A Manger now operates around 550 shops in countries, including the UK, US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Brussels, Singapore and Germany.

