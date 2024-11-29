Hyderabad, Nov 29 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday told officials to prioritise "the poorest of the poor" in the allocation of houses under the state's Indiramma housing scheme.

In a meeting with ministers and officials, Reddy recommended that the priority order for selecting beneficiaries should include persons with disabilities, agricultural labourers, and sanitation workers, according to an official release.

Also Read | RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Sub-Inspector December 2 Examination Released at rrbapply.gov.in, Know Steps To Download.

The CM urged officials to take precautions to prevent any lapses, particularly since the first phase of the scheme, set to begin soon, will prioritise individuals who own land.

He also suggested reserving a special quota for STs.

Also Read | CAT 2024 Response Sheet and Answer Key Released At iimcat.ac.in, Know Steps to Download.

Reddy instructed senior officials to strengthen the housing department by appointing the necessary officers and staff to ensure the effective implementation of the scheme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)