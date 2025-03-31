Azamgarh, Mar 31 (PTI) The death of a 20-year-old Dalit youth under suspicious circumstances while in custody at Tarwa police station here triggered tense protests led by his family and local residents on Monday.

The agitators vandalised a police vehicle and blocked the road in front of the station, prompting authorities to call for heavy police deployment to control the situation.

The youth, identified as Sunny Kumar, son of Harikant, was taken into custody on Sunday over a sexual harassment complaint filed by a minor. A guard found him hanging on the drawstring of his pyjama in the station's bathroom late that night.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena, preliminary investigations suggested that the youth committed suicide.

However, Kumar's family as well as Samajwadi Party's Azamgarh MP Dharmendra Yadav alleged that the youth was beaten to death.

Following the incident, authorities have placed several police stations on high alert.

The Tarwa station house officer, a sub-inspector and a constable have been suspended, and District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

According to police, a minor girl's family had complained against Kumar on March 28, accusing him of making obscene gestures and playing vulgar songs on his mobile phone when she was passing by.

Acting on the complaint, police took Kumar into custody on Sunday.

Late that night, a guard saw his lifeless body through the bathroom window.

As the news spread, Kumar's family and a group of villagers gathered at the station, alleging custodial murder.

The post-mortem was conducted amid tight security. SSP Meena said no injury marks was found on the body, but all aspects of the case is being thoroughly investigated.

Officials said the situation was tense but under control.

