Latest News | PSP Projects Bags Construction Order Worth Rs 631 Crore

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. PSP Projects on Thursday said it has bagged a construction order amounting to Rs 630.90 crore in Gujarat.

Agency News PTI| Feb 15, 2024 11:12 AM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | PSP Projects Bags Construction Order Worth Rs 631 Crore

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) PSP Projects on Thursday said it has bagged a construction order amounting to Rs 630.90 crore in Gujarat.

The order has been bagged to construct Gati Shakti Vishwavidhyalaya at Vadodara for Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, the construction firm said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2023 Released at psc.ap.gov.in: Admit Card for Group 2 Services Examination Out, Know Steps To Download.

The order is to be completed in a span of two and half years.

Including this order, the company's total order inflow till date for this financial year stood at Rs 2,626.61 crore, the filing said.

Also Read | Saraswati Temples in India: From Dakshina Mookambika to Sri Vidya Saraswathi Shaneeshwara, Mandirs Across The Country Dedicated to the Goddess of Knowledge.

PSP Projects Ltd is a construction company that offers a diversified range of construction and allied services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like

Latest News | PSP Projects Bags Construction Order Worth Rs 631 Crore

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. PSP Projects on Thursday said it has bagged a construction order amounting to Rs 630.90 crore in Gujarat.

Agency News PTI| Feb 15, 2024 11:12 AM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | PSP Projects Bags Construction Order Worth Rs 631 Crore

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) PSP Projects on Thursday said it has bagged a construction order amounting to Rs 630.90 crore in Gujarat.

The order has been bagged to construct Gati Shakti Vishwavidhyalaya at Vadodara for Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, the construction firm said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2023 Released at psc.ap.gov.in: Admit Card for Group 2 Services Examination Out, Know Steps To Download.

The order is to be completed in a span of two and half years.

Including this order, the company's total order inflow till date for this financial year stood at Rs 2,626.61 crore, the filing said.

Also Read | Saraswati Temples in India: From Dakshina Mookambika to Sri Vidya Saraswathi Shaneeshwara, Mandirs Across The Country Dedicated to the Goddess of Knowledge.

PSP Projects Ltd is a construction company that offers a diversified range of construction and allied services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
India vs England
500K+ searches
Al Nassr
50K+ searches
PSG vs Real Sociedad
50K+ searches
Dunki
20K+ searches
Lazio vs Bayern
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
India vs England
500K+ searches
Al Nassr
50K+ searches
PSG vs Real Sociedad
50K+ searches
Dunki
20K+ searches
Lazio vs Bayern
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot