Latest News | PSP Projects Bags Construction Order Worth Rs 631 Crore

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) PSP Projects on Thursday said it has bagged a construction order amounting to Rs 630.90 crore in Gujarat.

The order has been bagged to construct Gati Shakti Vishwavidhyalaya at Vadodara for Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, the construction firm said in a regulatory filing.

The order is to be completed in a span of two and half years.

Including this order, the company's total order inflow till date for this financial year stood at Rs 2,626.61 crore, the filing said.

PSP Projects Ltd is a construction company that offers a diversified range of construction and allied services.

