Thrissur, Sep 11 (PTI) Thrissur town on Sunday witnessed a 'puli kali' by around 250 artistes who wore masks and stripes resembling a tiger.

The 'puli kali' or the tiger-dance began here with the participants dancing and moving like the big cat.

The town, known as the cultural capital of Kerala, saw a huge crowd with people from various parts of the State watching the dance that marks the end of Onam celebrations.

As part of the 'puli kali' procession, there were various tableaus depicting various events.

The week-long cultural extravaganza of Kerala Tourism to mark this year's Onam began on September 6 with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating it in Thiruvananthapuram.

The celebrations would end on September 12 with a procession in the State capital - Thiruvananthapuram, said an official release from the State Tourism Department.

The Chief Minister would flag off the procession on Monday, featuring tableaus and classical and folk dances and showcasing the modern and traditional art forms, the release added.

