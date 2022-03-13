Pune, Mar 13 (PTI) Some people were injured after their pick-up truck met with an accident at Bopdev Phata near Kondhwa in Pune on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The vehicle, which had around 25 occupants, hit a wall after the driver lost control and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital and discharged post treatment, an official said.

"One passenger who dislocated his shoulder has been admitted in Sassoon Hospital and two passengers received stitches," the Saswad police station official said.

