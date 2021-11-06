New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) PTC India has said Rajib Kumar Mishra has been given the charge of the company's chairman and managing director, effective Saturday.

"Rajib Kumar Mishra, director (marketing and business development) shall exercise the power of chairman and managing director of PTC India Ltd with effect from November 6, 2021, subsequent to relieving of Deepak Amitabh," the company said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the company stated in a BSE filing, "This is in continuation to our letter dated October 13, 2021, informing about the resignation of Deepak Amitabh as CMD of PTC India from November 5, 2021."

PTC India's board in its meeting held on November 1 decided that till regular CMD/MD is appointed, Mishra, the current whole-time director, will also exercise the powers of CMD from November 6, according to the BSE filing.

Mishra is an alumnus of NIT, Durgapur; postgraduate from NTNU, Norway, under Norad Fellowship and PhD in Business Administration from AMU. Mishra was granted the visiting scholar status by the University of Texas, Austin, in 2008. He has over 36 years of experience working in the power sector majors like NTPC and PowerGrid before joining PTC.

Mishra joined PTC India in 2011 as executive director and is now a whole-time director since February 2015. Currently, he is director (business development and marketing), in PTC India. Additionally, he is holding the post of managing director of PTC Energy. HRS hrs

