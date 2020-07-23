New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Centre on Thursday said a sick plant of Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL) at Ramagundam in Telangana is getting ready for commissioning as 99.58 per cent work has been completed.

The work at FCIL's three other sick units, located at Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Sindri (Jharkhand) and Talcher (Odisha), is in progress, it said.

In a statement, the fertiliser ministry said about 88.10 per cent work has been completed so far at the Gorakhpur unit, 77.80 per cent at the Sindri unit and 59.48 per cent at the Talcher plant.

About 99.58 per cent work at the Ramagundam plant has been finished and is getting ready for commissioning, it said.

Gorakhpur and Sindri units are likely to be commissioned next year, while the Talcher plant in 2023.

The ministry said a sick unit of Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited (HFCL) at Barauni in Bihar is also being revived, and about 77.60 per cent work has been completed so far. The plant is expected to be commissioned next year, it added.

The government has started reviving these five closed fertiliser units in order to become self-sufficient in urea production and reduce import dependency.

These units are being revived through a joint venture of nominated public sector undertakings to set up gas-based fertiliser plants of 1.27 million tonne per annum capacity each.

Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said the National Democratic Alliance government took various initiatives to boost the fertiliser sector so that adequate amounts of fertilisers could be made available to farmers during the sowing season.

