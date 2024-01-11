New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Shares of Reliance Industries continued to rally for the second day in a row on Thursday, climbing more than 5 per cent in two days, and adding Rs 93,121.64 crore to its market valuation.

The stock of the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation (mcap) climbed 2.58 per cent to settle at Rs 2,718.40 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.83 per cent to reach its fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,724.95.

On the NSE, it climbed 2.48 per cent to Rs 2,716 per share.

In two days, the stock has rallied 5.33 per cent, adding Rs 93,121.64 crore to its market valuation. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 18,39,183.64 crore.

Buying in the heavyweight stock also helped the equity benchmark indices settle higher.

The BSE benchmark ended 63.47 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 71,721.18, and the Nifty climbed 28.50 points or 0.13 per cent to 21,647.20.

In volume terms, 3.44 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 1.18 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

