Kannur (Kerala), Dec 25 (PTI) An employee of a private resort in Payyambalam died by suicide after allegedly setting the property on fire on Wednesday, police said.

The employee reportedly locked two dogs in a room before setting it ablaze, resulting in their deaths as well.

According to the police, the man is believed to have opened a gas valve and ignited the fire.

It is suspected that the incident occurred after the resort owner had asked the worker to resign, which may have triggered the extreme act.

The fire caused significant damage to the resort's rooms, police added.

The flames were eventually brought under control by the Kannur Fire Force unit.

