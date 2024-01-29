Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) Several hundred retired employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation on Monday held a protest in Thane seeking solutions to pension woes as well as jobs for their kin.

Retired Employees Association general secretary Sadanand Vichare said 32 persons had not got their pension since 2018.

Also Read | UPSSSC PET 2023 Result Out at upsssc.gov.in: Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test Examination Results Released, Know Steps To Check Scores.

He said other demands include free travel, medical benefits and 5 per cent reservation in MSRTC jobs for children of retired employees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)