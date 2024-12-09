Latest News | Road Crash in UP'??s Sonbhadra Leaves Three Dead

Sonbhadra (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) Three men died after their motorcycle lost control and fell into a ditch on the Kon-Teluguduwa road here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place around 7 pm on Sunday, a police official said.

"The motorcycle went out of control near village Bilrua and fell into the ditch, due to which three youths riding on it suffered injuries. On being alerted, the local Kon police reached the spot and took all of them to the Community Health Centre in Kon where doctors declared them dead," Police Circle Officer Harsh Pandey said.

Inspector in-charge of Kon police station Gopal Gupta said the three were not wearing helmets. The deceased were in their twenties.

The police said further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

