Latest News | Road Crash in UP'??s Sonbhadra Leaves Three Dead

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Three men died after their motorcycle lost control and fell into a ditch on the Kon-Teluguduwa road here, police said on Monday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 09, 2024 10:20 AM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Road Crash in UP'??s Sonbhadra Leaves Three Dead

Sonbhadra (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) Three men died after their motorcycle lost control and fell into a ditch on the Kon-Teluguduwa road here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place around 7 pm on Sunday, a police official said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 9, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"The motorcycle went out of control near village Bilrua and fell into the ditch, due to which three youths riding on it suffered injuries. On being alerted, the local Kon police reached the spot and took all of them to the Community Health Centre in Kon where doctors declared them dead," Police Circle Officer Harsh Pandey said.

Inspector in-charge of Kon police station Gopal Gupta said the three were not wearing helmets. The deceased were in their twenties.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 9 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The police said further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
  • Festivals
    International Anti-Corruption Day 2024 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Aims To Raise Awareness About Anti-Corruption International Anti-Corruption Day 2024 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Aims To Raise Awareness About Anti-Corruption
  • Videos
    'Bigg Boss 18' Episode Update: Shalini Passi Asks For Coffee, Blames Karanveer Mehra For Not Being Able To Sleep At Night 'Bigg Boss 18' Episode Update: Shalini Passi Asks For Coffee, Blames Karanveer Mehra For Not Being Able To Sleep At Night
    • Close
    Search

    Latest News | Road Crash in UP'??s Sonbhadra Leaves Three Dead

    Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Three men died after their motorcycle lost control and fell into a ditch on the Kon-Teluguduwa road here, police said on Monday.

    Agency News PTI| Dec 09, 2024 10:20 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Latest News | Road Crash in UP'??s Sonbhadra Leaves Three Dead

    Sonbhadra (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) Three men died after their motorcycle lost control and fell into a ditch on the Kon-Teluguduwa road here, police said on Monday.

    The accident took place around 7 pm on Sunday, a police official said.

    Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 9, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    "The motorcycle went out of control near village Bilrua and fell into the ditch, due to which three youths riding on it suffered injuries. On being alerted, the local Kon police reached the spot and took all of them to the Community Health Centre in Kon where doctors declared them dead," Police Circle Officer Harsh Pandey said.

    Inspector in-charge of Kon police station Gopal Gupta said the three were not wearing helmets. The deceased were in their twenties.

    Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 9 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

    The police said further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos

    "The motorcycle went out of control near village Bilrua and fell into the ditch, due to which three youths riding on it suffered injuries. On being alerted, the local Kon police reached the spot and took all of them to the Community Health Centre in Kon where doctors declared them dead," Police Circle Officer Harsh Pandey said.

    Inspector in-charge of Kon police station Gopal Gupta said the three were not wearing helmets. The deceased were in their twenties.

    Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 9 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

    The police said further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Arsenal
    20K+ searches
    WTC
    10K+ searches
    Lewis Hamilton
    5K+ searches
    Manchu Manoj
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah