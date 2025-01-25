Nagpur, Jan 25 (PTI) A lithium refinery project with an investment of Rs 42,532 crore is expected to be launched in Nagpur this year, a release said on Saturday.

An agreement was signed at Davos, Switzerland, by the Maharashtra government and Vardhaan Lithium (I) Pvt. Ltd to establish lithium refinery at Butibori in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Vardhaan Lithium in the release said that India is set to witness a transformative leap in its energy and industrial sectors with the establishment of its first lithium refinery and battery manufacturing factory in Nagpur.

The release said the project is backed by a massive investment of Rs 42,532 crore and aims to redefine the country's self-sufficiency in critical energy resources and strengthen its position on the global stage.

The company's chairman Sunil Joshi said the facility, spanning 500 acres, is designed to address India's urgent need to reduce dependence on lithium imports by creating a robust domestic supply chain.

With a refining capacity of 60,000 tonnes of lithium annually and a production capability of 20 GWh of batteries, this state-of-the-art factory will play a pivotal role in powering India's vehicles, homes, and industries.

Joshi said that Vardhaan Lithium's advanced facility will not only cater to India's growing demand for lithium-based products but also position the country as a global leader in clean energy solutions.

