Rourkela, Dec 18 (PTI) Rourkela Steel Plant's hot strip mill (HSM) has got CE marking for its products, which opened opportunities in the European market, an official said on Monday.

CE marking represents a manufacturer's declaration that the products comply with the EU's directives, he said.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

The HSM-2 of RSP has been certified for producing CE-marked products, he added.

RSP's director in-charge Atanu Bhowmick received the certificate at a recent function.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers Ends Tomorrow, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

The audit for the certification was conducted by Hyderebad-based DNV-GL. It thoroughly witnessed the rolling, testing, and marking of the products and rigorously assessed the factory production control system.

Hot Strip Mill-2 will be supplying nine different grades of non-alloyed hot rolled plates and coils.

Rourkela Steel Plant obtained CE marking for its export-grade plates in 2016, and has been supplying CE-marked plates to the EU on a regular basis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)