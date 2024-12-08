Meerut (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) A family who ordered vegetarian food at a restaurant here created a ruckus after they were served roasted chicken, alleging that the staff belonging to other community intentionally tried to "corrupt" their religion, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Romeo Lane restaurant in the Down Town Complex in Ganganagar, Meerut on Friday evening, they said.

The family had ordered a vegetarian dish, but they were served roasted chicken. As the family realised that it was a non-vegetarian dish, they created a ruckus in the restaurant.

A purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The family has filed a complaint at Ganganagar police station, alleging that the Muslim staff at the restaurant intentionally tried to "corrupt" their religion by serving non-vegetarian food.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rakesh Kumar Mishra, said that the matter is under investigation.

"An FIR will be registered following the preliminary investigation, and strict action will be taken against the accused accordingly," said the officer.

